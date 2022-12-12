For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Carbonda…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Sca…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.