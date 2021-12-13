This evening in Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.