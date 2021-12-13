Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.