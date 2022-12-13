 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

