This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
