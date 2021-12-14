 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News