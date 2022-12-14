 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Carbondale: Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies late. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News