For the drive home in Carbondale: Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies late. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
