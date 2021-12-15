For the drive home in Carbondale: Windy early with showers becoming likely later at night. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
