Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

