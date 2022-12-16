This evening in Carbondale: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
