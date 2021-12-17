This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Carbondale's evening forecast: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 42F. Winds…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…