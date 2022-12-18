This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degre…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will s…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale are…
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.