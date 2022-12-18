Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.