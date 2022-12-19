 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Southern Illinoisan is partnering with First Southern Bank who are sponsoring 450 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News