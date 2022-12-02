Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Windy. Rain showers early, with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.