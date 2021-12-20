This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. There i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low …