Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.