Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

