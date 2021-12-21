 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

