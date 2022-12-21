 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

