This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
