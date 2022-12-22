Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.