 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Southern Illinoisan is partnering with First Southern Bank who is sponsoring 450 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then some clearing later. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News