For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 d…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Carb…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. A 4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…