Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

