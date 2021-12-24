 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

