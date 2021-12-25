 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News