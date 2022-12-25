 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Southern Illinoisan is partnering with First Southern Bank who is sponsoring 450 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Monday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News