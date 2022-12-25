Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Monday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.