Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
