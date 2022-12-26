For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. A 4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% cha…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Today's condition…