Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

