Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

