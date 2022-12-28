For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
