Carbondale's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
