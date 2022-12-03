 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

