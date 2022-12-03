This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.