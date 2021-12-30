This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
