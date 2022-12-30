Carbondale's evening forecast: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
