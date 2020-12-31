Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 18.53. A 19-degree l…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. It should be a …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …