Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST.