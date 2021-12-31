This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 de…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.