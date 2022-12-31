Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.