 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News