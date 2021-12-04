This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
