Carbondale's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
