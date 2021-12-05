This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
