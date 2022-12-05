For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Pa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fr…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.