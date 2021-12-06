Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.