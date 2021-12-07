Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.