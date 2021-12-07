For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
