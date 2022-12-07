Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.