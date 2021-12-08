Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
