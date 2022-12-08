This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.