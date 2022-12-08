 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

