For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.