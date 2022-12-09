Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.