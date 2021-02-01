Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.