Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.