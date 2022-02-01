Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 deg…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…