Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 22.26. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

