Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

