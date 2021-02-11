For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.15. A 23-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.46. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 18 degrees …
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. 14 degrees is today…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations le…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residen…