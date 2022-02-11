Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.