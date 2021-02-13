Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12.34. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.